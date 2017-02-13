Pelicans’ Buddy Hield Ejected For Hitting Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins In Groin

Share this:

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been known to get under the skin of opposing players from time to time.

For once, however, he was involved in an incident that he didn’t instigate.

During the Kings’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, Cousins set a screen on rookie guard Buddy Hield. As Hield went around the screen he connected with Cousins, in the one area you are never supposed to target.

Hield received a flagrant-2 and was ejected for the first time in his career.

Cousins, who was suspended earlier this week for picking up his league-leading 16th technical foul, was assessed a technical earlier in the game for hitting Pelicans forward Donatas Motiejunas in the face while going for a rebound.

