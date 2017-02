Share this:

Two-time Olympic women’s ice hockey silver medalist Hilary Knight and Red Bull brought the inaugural Open Ice tournament to City Hall Plaza in Boston.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt caught up with Knight, who let us in on the growth of women’s hockey, being a Red Bull athlete and the Olympic aspirations for USA women’s hockey.

Find out what she had to say in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo by Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com