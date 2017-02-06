Robert Kraft Passes Out Victory Cigars, Shares Moment With Tom Brady

Share this:

It’s time to celebrate for the New England Patriots.

After trailing 28-3, the Patriots rallied all the way back to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl LI.

Following the thrilling win, owner Robert Kraft passed around victory cigars in the locker room. While Kraft made sure he got to every player, he did spend some extra time with Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

We’re thinking there will be more cigars at the team’s victory parade on Tuesday.

