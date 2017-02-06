Robert Kraft Told Tom Brady Before Super Bowl LI ‘Gotta Win This One For Your Mom’

Share this:

HOUSTON — Quarterback Tom Brady has been mostly mum on his mother’s illness this week, but New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave details into what Galynn Brady has suffered from over the last 18 months.

“I spoke to him in the locker room before the game, and I said, ‘We gotta win this one for your mom,’ because I know how important his mom is,” Kraft said. “She’s been going through chemotherapy and radiation, and this is the first game she’s been to. She came here, and I just saw her, and it was really cool.”

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI after trailing 28-3 midway through the third quarter. Brady led the Patriots on a 91-yard game-tying drive to get into overtime.

Brady, who said he wasn’t able to spot his mom in the stands during the game, was asked if he spoke to her after.

“You know, it’s kind of madness after the game, so I didn’t get too much quality time,” Brady said. “But we’ll get it this week and I was happy everybody was here. I had my wife, my kids, my parents, my sisters, my brothers-in-law and one of my sisters-in-law. A lot of friends and it was a full contingent of support.”

