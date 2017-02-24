Rory McIlroy Has Message For Critics Of Golf Round With Donald Trump

Share this:

If you have the opportunity to play a round of golf with President Donald Trump, you might want to give Rory McIlroy’s latest tweet a read first.

The golf superstar recently played a round of golf with the president and former New York Yankee Paul O’Neill at Trump International, a decision that instantly prompted some backlash.

But McIlroy strongly defended his choice in a tweet sent out Friday afternoon.

Regardless of how you feel about McIlroy’s golf outing, this sort of approach might be the blueprint for how athletes should approach meeting with the polarizing president going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images