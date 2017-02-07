Skip Bayless Prematurely Crowns Falcons As Super Bowl LI Champions

Share this:

Tweet







When the New England Patriots found themselves down 28-3 late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, not many predicted the team to end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at night’s end.

Well, that’s exactly what happened, as the Patriots erased their 25-point second-half deficit en route to a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

New England’s victory was certainly not projected by FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless, who had already hailed Atlanta as Super Bowl champions after the Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

Well, that's it. The Atlanta Falcons are Super Bowl champions. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went on to set Super Bowl passing records for completions (43) and yards (466). But prior to Brady’s second-half dominance, Bayless was awfully critical of the eventual Super Bowl LI MVP.

Wish the Patriots' offense had been able to get off the ground the way Gaga did. What an aerial display, unlike Brady's. She was good. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

What a letdown of a game. Brady's footballs weren't deflated but I am. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

In Bayless’ defense, a Patriots’ comeback victory was borderline unimaginable. But still, he looks pretty foolish for crowning the Falcons as champions with so much time left in the game. The historic feat left the FS1 analyst with no other choice than to crown Brady as the best to ever play the position.

TOM BRADY: GREATEST QUARTERBACK IN NFL HISTORY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

We’ll have to agree with you on that one, Skip.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images