Sportswriter Who Ended Up With Falcons’ Game Plan Squashes Patriots Conspiracy Talk

The Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl game plan went missing just days before the Super Bowl … and Atlanta just so happens to be playing the New England Patriots, who have been involved in a controversy or two over the years.

Luckily for Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, it was just a simple backpack mix-up. He eventually got his bag back, and more importantly, the game plan. But could you imagine what kind of firestorm that would have followed had the Falcons’ game plan gone missing for an extended period of time, especially with the Patriots involved?

But longtime sportswriter Art Spander is here to clear the Patriots’ name. Spander mixed up his backpack with Shanahan’s at Super Bowl Opening Night, and it didn’t take long for the parties involved to realize there was an unintentional switcheroo.

Spander explained in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Crisis averted. Thank goodness.

