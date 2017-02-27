Steelers Place Exclusive Franchise Tag On Pro Bowl RB Le’Veon Bell

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not let their Pro-Bowl running back hit the open market.

The team announced on Monday that they would use their exclusive franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Under the terms of the tag, Bell will only be able to negotiate with the Steelers and cannot sign an offer with another team.

Pittsburgh and Bell will have until July 15 at 4 p.m. ET to work out a long-term contract. If that fails to get done, Bell will play the 2017 season under the franchise tag, which is expected to be worth a little over $12.7 million, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

The Steelers’ proactive efforts to retain Bell come as no surprise, as he is one of the most versatile backs in the NFL. Last season, he ran for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns, while also accounting for 616 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

The primary concern with Bell is his inability to stay on the field. In his four-year career, he’s only managed to play a full, 16-game season once. This has been due to various injuries, as well as multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

It should be interesting to see whether or not Pittsburgh extends Bell long-term prior to the July 15 deadline. The team is also working on a contract extension with star wideout Antonio Brown, which could affect Bell’s chances of cashing in.

