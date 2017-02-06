Super Bowl LII Odds: Patriots Early Favorites To Repeat; Cowboys Second

Share this:

There’s seemingly no shortage of good news for New England Patriots fans right now.

Patriots supporters still are basking in the glow of their team’s improbable overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. But the rest of the NFL has turned the calendar to 2017, with Las Vegas already posting odds on teams reaching next year’s Super Bowl.

The early favorite? You guessed it: the Patriots.

New England leads all 32 NFL teams with 9-2 odds to win Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

The Dallas Cowboys are the Patriots’ next-closest competitors at 10-1 odds, followed by the Green Bay Packers (11-1), Seattle Seahawks (11-1) and Falcons (25-2).

The Patriots are logical betting favorites; Tom Brady and Bill Belichick both are at the peak of their professions, and injured tight end Rob Gronkowski is set to return to a squad that went 17-2 overall in the 2016 campaign. Belichick also seems pretty focused on repeating in 2017.

Then again, the Carolina Panthers would tell you not to read into early betting lines: They were pegged as the initial Super Bowl LI favorite last February but didn’t even make the playoffs this season.

