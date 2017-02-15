Super Bowl XLIX Hero Malcolm Butler’s Life To Be Subject Of A Biopic

Share this:

Tweet







Just three years ago, Malcolm Butler was running a fryolator at a fast-food restaurant. Now, his story is in line to hit the big screen.

After going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft out of West Alabama, Butler worked at a Popeyes chicken before landing a tryout with the New England Patriots in May of that year. Not even nine months later, he found himself at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX, making one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

The Patriots cornerback’s rags-to-riches tale is one of perseverance and inspiration, one that film producer Daniel Levin was itching to get his hands on. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Levin, whose film “Lion” is nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards, has purchased the rights to Butler’s story for a film tentatively called “The Secondary.”

The film will also touch on the story of Butler’s agent, Derek Simpson, whom Levin has also purchased the story rights for.

“‘Lion’ and ‘The Secondary’ are against-all-odds stories of struggle and inspiration,” Levin said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “Derek would not stop until Malcolm got a chance.”

Life has only gotten better for Butler since his heroic play. He just won his second Lombardi Trophy with the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, and as a restricted free-agent this offseason, the Pro Bowl cornerback is set to become a whole lot richer.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images