These Five Cars Don’t Need Electric Motors To Get Great Fuel Economy

If somebody’s in the market for a new car that gets great fuel economy, their list of choices is probably close to a mile long. And with emission regulations forcing automakers to place a greater emphasis on vehicle efficiency, it’s only getting longer.

One of the talked-about consequences of this has been automakers introducing electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, but that’s not the only effect the rules have had. A major unsung automotive innovation of recent years is — as famed Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey noted — the improvement of traditional powertrains.

As a result, you don’t need to be able to afford a car with an alternative powertrain to get good gas mileage. To prove that, we made a list of five cars with internal combustion engines that are very economical.

Chevrolet Cruze Diesel (52 mpg highway)

Photo via Chevrolet

Chevrolet announced Monday that the Cruze Diesel is the most fuel efficient ICE-powered vehicle on the market, with an EPA estimated 52 mpg highway. While Volkswagen’s recent emission scandal undoubtedly left some Americans feeling wary of diesels, it’s hard not to like a car that looks as great as the current-generation Cruze, and gets hybrid-like fuel mileage.

Toyota Yaris iA (40 mpg highway)

Photo via Toyota

If we’re honest, we’re not huge fans of the Yaris iA. We much prefer the five-door Yaris, as it’s more-practical, albeit less-economical. In fact, the iA gets four more miles per gallon than its hatchback twin.

Honda Civic Sedan (42 mpg highway)

Photo via Honda

So long as you get one with Honda’s 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, you can’t find any variant of the Civic that gets fewer than 40 mpg highway. The Civic Sedan not only is spacious and attractive, it’s also the most-economical car in the Civic lineup.

Kia Optima (36 mpg highway)

The Optima might seem like a gas guzzler compared to the Civic, but 36 mpg highway from a mid-size sedan is nothing to scoff at. Additionally, the Optima is one of the most striking cars in its segment, and has a very comfortable ride.

Honda CR-V (34 mpg)

For the current-generation CR-V, Honda reworked the car’s aerodynamics, which means the air flows more-efficiently along its body, and it looks sportier than its predecessor. It might not offer as many miles per gallon as the Civic, but given the popularity of SUVs, we’re sure that’s a compromise people gladly will make for more interior room.

Thumbnail photo via Chevrolet