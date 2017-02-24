This Twitter Beef Between JaVale McGee, Shaq Escalated Pretty Quickly

NBA trade deadline day didn’t quite provide the fireworks some were expecting. Fortunately, we have Twitter to keep us entertained.
Taking center stage Thursday night in the NBA’s latest Twitter beef were Golden State Warriors big man JaVale McGee and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq set the groundwork, starring in a weird but hilarious “Shaqtin’ A Fool” clip that basically spent two minutes making fun of McGee.
O’Neal and the TNT crew have a history of calling out McGee’s on-court blunders. But the Warriors center finally got fed up with the nonsense late Thursday night, appearing to reference Shaq in a pair of tweets.
That’s when Shaq came back — hard.
What followed was a particularly nasty exchange between the backup center and the Basketball Hall of Famer.
McGee didn’t respond to that last retort, but Shaq got in one last jab.
That’s not very nice.
McGee is having a pretty decent season by his standards, averaging 6.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in limited minutes for first-place Golden State. But he’s clearly still not about criticism from O’Neal.
