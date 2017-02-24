This Twitter Beef Between JaVale McGee, Shaq Escalated Pretty Quickly

Share this:

NBA trade deadline day didn’t quite provide the fireworks some were expecting. Fortunately, we have Twitter to keep us entertained.

Taking center stage Thursday night in the NBA’s latest Twitter beef were Golden State Warriors big man JaVale McGee and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq set the groundwork, starring in a weird but hilarious “Shaqtin’ A Fool” clip that basically spent two minutes making fun of McGee.

O’Neal and the TNT crew have a history of calling out McGee’s on-court blunders. But the Warriors center finally got fed up with the nonsense late Thursday night, appearing to reference Shaq in a pair of tweets.

Maybe he's in love with me…. maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

That’s when Shaq came back — hard.

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

What followed was a particularly nasty exchange between the backup center and the Basketball Hall of Famer.

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard… you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama… stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 now since you on a good team u wanna act like you a player now stop it u will only be remembered for shaqtin a fool #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Forget being on a good team… Ima grown man… you've had these 🥜's in yo mouth for 5-6 years now… u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

McGee didn’t respond to that last retort, but Shaq got in one last jab.

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

That’s not very nice.

McGee is having a pretty decent season by his standards, averaging 6.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in limited minutes for first-place Golden State. But he’s clearly still not about criticism from O’Neal.

