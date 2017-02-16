Tom Brady Turns Himself Into Pokémon In Hilarious Instagram Picture

Share this:

Is New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a secret Pokémon Master?

It’s highly unlikely, but the star quarterback did catch one in his latest Instagram post and he looks familiar.

Maybe a bit late to the game on this one but my son still calls me Snorlax…. A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Brady is referring to when he wore that ridiculously big coat during the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the internet had some fun with him.

If the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL were a Pokémon, however, we doubt he’d be a basic one.

