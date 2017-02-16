New England Patriots

Tom Brady Turns Himself Into Pokémon In Hilarious Instagram Picture

by on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 9:07PM
Is New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a secret Pokémon Master?

It’s highly unlikely, but the star quarterback did catch one in his latest Instagram post and he looks familiar.

Maybe a bit late to the game on this one but my son still calls me Snorlax….

Brady is referring to when he wore that ridiculously big coat during the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the internet had some fun with him.

If the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL were a Pokémon, however, we doubt he’d be a basic one.

