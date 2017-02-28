Trailer For Rob Gronkowski’s Upcoming Movie ‘You Can’t Have It’ Is Bad

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski has a role in a movie that’s coming out in March, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be creating any Oscar buzz.

The New England Patriots tight end plays Officer Stoles in “You Can’t Have It,” which, according to IMDB, centers on a man named Bill Sullivan and the final night of a bar, very creatively named Mr. Phil’s Bar. The film promises that “last call takes on a whole new meaning” when “drinking, sex and murder ensue.”

Oh, yeah, and it looks really bad.

(Warning: Some of the trailer is borderline NSFW.)

Gronk’s brother, Dan Gronkowski, also has a role as a cop. It’s Gronkowski’s third movie role after he appeared in the “Entourage” movie and “American Violence.”

“You Can’t Have It” is set to be released Friday, March 17.