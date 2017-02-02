Watch Dell Curry Show Up Son Stephen With Perfectly-Timed 3-Pointer

Share this:

Tweet







Long before Stephen Curry staked his claim as the NBA’s ultimate deep threat, his father rained 3-pointers on opposing defenses.

And it turns out the old man’s still got it.

The Charlotte Hornets visited the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, giving Dell Curry, a color commentator on Hornets broadcasts, a chance to reunite with his son. It also set the stage for one of the best father-son moments we’ve seen this year.

After Stephen playfully chucked a basketball at Dell during pregame warmups, the elder Curry picked up the ball and casually hoisted a deep 3-pointer — and because his last name is Curry, he drilled it.

Steph… to DELL… for THREE!! pic.twitter.com/1W9lroCF4O — CSN Warriors News (@CSNWarriors) February 2, 2017

To recap: That’s a 52-year-old man in a suit and tie nailing at least a 30-footer on the first attempt. Needless to say, Steph loved it.

Pops: "you see they already posted that video of me hitting that 30ft bomb with this 🔥 tailored suit on?" pic.twitter.com/pVmCcsnODv — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 2, 2017

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised — Dell shot 40.2 percent from beyond the arc in his career and was one of only 40 NBA players ever to shoot 40 percent or better from 3-point range. (The NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point percentage: Warriors coach Steve Kerr, at 45.4 percent).

The younger Curry put on a shot in his own right Wednesday, hitting 11 (!) 3-pointers while scoring 39 points in Golden State’s blowout win.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images