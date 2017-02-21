Watch DeMarcus Cousins Cry While Saying Goodbye To Sacramento, Kings Fans

Share this:

DeMarcus Cousins will begin the next chapter of his basketball career with not only a heavy heart, but also with good wishes from Sacramento Kings fans.

The NBA All-Star said goodbye to a group of group of Kings fans Monday night, one day after Sacramento traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans. Cousins immediately became emotional and seemingly choked back tears as he addressed the crowd.

House of Highlights recorded the scene and shared it on Instagram.

DeMarcus Cousins got very emotional during his goodbye to Sacramento. (via CarmichaelDave/Twitter) A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

“My love for this city has never changed,” Cousins said. “My love for this city has never changed. Even though I’m gone, it’ll still be the same. You know, I’m still lookin’ out for these kids. Every family in this city matters to me; every soul in this city matters to me.

“Everything’s the same. I’m just not in a Kings uniform anymore, which is OK, because, you know, the love is still here. It’s still gonna go on.”

Cousins, 26, told ESPN Radio last week he hoped to spend his entire career in Sacramento, where he participated in several community-based organizations and causes.

“That’s home,” Cousins said. “I’m loyal to the city, I’m loyal to the fans and I’m loyal to the organization. This is part of my legacy, and I want to bring us back to the promised land.”

He’s now moving on to New Orleans, but he obviously leaves Sacramento with close ties and fond memories.

H/T to Coed.com

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images