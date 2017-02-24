Watch Joe Kelly Drain A Full-Court Shot At College Basketball Game

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics didn’t make any deals before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. But little do they know, they could have a game-changer in their own backyard.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly and several teammates, including Hanley Ramirez and Chris Sale, decided to take in a college basketball game Thursday night at Sale’s alma mater, Florida Gulf Coast University. After the game, the crew hit the hardwood to shoot some hoops, and Kelly stole the show with a full-court basket.

Think he Joekelly should have played in @nba #currywiththeshot boy!!! @davidprice14 I got #100 on Kelly @mlb @redsox #fullcourtshot #nba @sportcenter #topten A post shared by Se Feliz No Perfecto (@hanleyramirez13) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Ramirez, who posted the video of Kelly’s amazing shot on his Instagram, sunk a half-court basket, too, so clearly, the Red Sox have some ballers on their roster.

Nothing but net Had to beat #joekelly and @stephencurry30 from #waydowntown #halfcourtshot #redsoxnation @nba #preseason fun @redsox #toptenplays @sportscenter #eltrece A post shared by Se Feliz No Perfecto (@hanleyramirez13) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images