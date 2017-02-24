Watch Joe Kelly Drain A Full-Court Shot At College Basketball Game

The Boston Celtics didn’t make any deals before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. But little do they know, they could have a game-changer in their own backyard.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly and several teammates, including Hanley Ramirez and Chris Sale, decided to take in a college basketball game Thursday night at Sale’s alma mater, Florida Gulf Coast University. After the game, the crew hit the hardwood to shoot some hoops, and Kelly stole the show with a full-court basket.
Ramirez, who posted the video of Kelly’s amazing shot on his Instagram, sunk a half-court basket, too, so clearly, the Red Sox have some ballers on their roster.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP