Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: Ceddanne Rafaela Starts At Center

The Red Sox are coming out of a break in a slump, and they’ll hope to get back on track after a five-game road trip.

Boston got swept in its two-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Red Sox know they need to be better, especially given how well the pitching has been despite losing five of their last six games heading into Friday.

Manager Alex Cora shifted things around for his team’s matchup against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Rob Refsnyder returns after sitting out the Atlanta series, and he’ll bat second as the designated hitter. Connor Wong moves down to the fifth slot ahead of Vaughn Grissom. Garrett Cooper gets the nod at first base and will bat ahead of Romy González, who will play shortstop. That moves Ceddanne Rafaela to center field, a position he hasn’t started at since April 18. The change moves Tyler O’Neill to right field and Jarrent Duran to left field.

Tanner Houck gets the starting nod Friday night. The right-hander is coming off a loss against the Minnesota Twins last week where he gave up four runs off six hits along with five strikeouts in six innings.

First pitch for Washington-Boston at Fenway Park is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 5:30.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (19-18)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rob Refsnyder, DH

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Romy González, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Tanner Houck, RHP (3-3, 1.99 ERA)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (18-18)

Jacob Young, CF

CJ Abrams, SS

Luis García Jr., 2B

Joey Meneses, 1B

Jesse Winker, DH

Keibert Ruiz, C

Eddie Rosario, LF

Trey Lipscomb, 3B

Victor Robles, RF

Patrick Corbin, LHP (0-3, 6.45 ERA)