Roman Anthony is a fascinating Red Sox prospect.

While his talent between the lines is exciting, to say the least, his overall approach to the game is far more measured. Simply put, the 19-year-old takes care of business, showing maturity well beyond his age.

One member of the Red Sox front office even described Anthony as “uninteresting,” according to NESN’s Tom Caron, who chatted with the 2022 second-round pick on the latest episode of the “310 to Left” podcast.

To be clear, the label was applied positively, a reference to Anthony’s admirable demeanor and work ethic. But it nevertheless made for a fun jumping-off point as Caron and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier spoke with Anthony about this season and beyond.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s true, as funny as it is,” Anthony said. “I’m pretty interesting — more than they think — but no, it’s good to hear. I just try to go about my business every day and kind of remain with the same attitude and carry myself the same way every single day. So, I think that might make me a little bit uninteresting. But I guess it’s just the way I am.”

Anthony soared up prospect rankings last season, even garnering national attention, thanks to an impressive showing across three levels (Single-A Salem, High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland). Not only did he produce, for the most part, at every stop. His batted-ball metrics opened eyes.

Anthony’s profile — power, speed and an advanced offensive approach — is tantalizing as the Red Sox assemble their next core. He has played the bulk of his minor-league innings in center field, too, and therefore could be a building block at a premium position.

More Red Sox Why Roman Anthony Enters 2024 With Improved Red Sox Potential

Toss in Anthony’s intangibles — relentlessness, focus and dogged pursuit of excellence — and Boston soon might welcome a special player to its major-league equation. That’s a testament to Anthony’s upbringing and commitment to pursuing his passion.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think just credit to my parents and my family and the people that I’ve grown up around and that’s raised me and shown me the game,” Anthony said. “My parents had to work throughout high school and college, so they didn’t really have much of a sports background. I was fortunate enough to play a bunch of different sports growing up and to be surrounded by great coaches who understand the game very well.”

We probably won’t see Anthony in the big leagues this season, with his 20th birthday next Monday. The sweet-swinging outfielder still has room for growth in the minors, starting with continued development in Portland before likely advancing to Triple-A Worcester.

But it wouldn’t be shocking if Anthony made his way to Fenway Park as soon as next season, at which point the Red Sox could immediately reap the benefits of his “uninteresting” path.