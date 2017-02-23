Wayne Rooney To Stay With Manchester United, Decline China; Here’s Why

Share this:

Wayne Rooney won’t ditch Manchester United in the midst of its season.

The Red Devils’ captain announced Thursday in a statement he’ll remain with the club for the time being. Rumors claimed Rooney might join a Chinese club next week before the Chinese Super League transfer deadline, but he prefers to remain with Manchester United and fight for playing time and trophies at least through the end of the 2016-17 season.

The BBC’s Richard Conway shared Rooney’s statement on Twitter.

Breaking: Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United. Statement: pic.twitter.com/hbUQgy1V9g — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) February 23, 2017

Rooney’s agent reportedly flew to China on Wednesday to meet with interested clubs. But his options quickly dwindled from three to just one: Tianjin Quanjian.

BBC sources: Chinese sides Jiangsu Suning – along with Beijing Guoan – rule themselves out of signing Wayne Rooney from Manchester United. — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) February 23, 2017

Rooney likely will leave Manchester United after this season, according to multiple reports. He has fallen down manager Jose Mourinho’s pecking order, and his lack of playing time reportedly has convinced him to leave one year before his contract expires.

Rooney, 31, has previously said Everton, his boyhood club, is the only other Premier League team he’ll consider representing. He also is expected to receive interest from Major League Soccer clubs. His China options also could resurface during the summer.

But for now, Rooney will remain at the club where he’s a legend, albeit a fading one.

