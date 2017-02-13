Why Tom Brady Believes Super Bowl LI Wasn’t One Of His Best Games

Share this:

Tom Brady is really hard on himself. The guy won’t even sign pictures of himself in which he appears to be throwing with poor mechanics.

So, it’s not entirely unsurprising Brady doesn’t consider Super Bowl LI, in which he threw the first pick-six of his postseason career, one of his better games, as TheMMQB’s Peter King suggested to the New England Patriots quarterback.

“I don’t really think that is necessarily the case,” Brady said Sunday. “I think it was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities in the first 37, 38 minutes of the game, I don’t really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the ‘best games ever.’ But it was certainly one of the most thrilling for me, just because so much was on the line, and it ended up being an incredible game. There are so many things that played into that game — a high-scoring offense, a top-ranked defense, the long Super Bowl, four-and-a-half-hour game, the way that the game unfolded in the first half versus what happened in the second half … so it was just a great game.”

While everything Brady says makes sense, I have to respectfully disagree. What Brady did in 23 minutes, bringing the Patriots back from a 25-point deficit, trumps anything he did in the first 37 minutes of the game.

Brady can find nitpicks about any of his performances, though, so you’d be hard-pressed to get him to admit any of his games are among his best ever.

One thing is clear, however, regardless of whether he or Joe Montana will admit it: Brady is the greatest quarterback in the NFL history after completing that comeback for his fifth Super Bowl ring.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images