Adam McQuaid Cleared To Play Despite Needing 25 Stitches For Scary Neck Injury

Apparently it takes more than 25 stitches to keep Adam McQuaid out of a hockey game.

The Boston Bruins defenseman got a pretty big scare during Saturday’s eventual win over the New Jersey Devils when teammate David Backes’ skate blade slashed him in the neck.

David Backes’ skate catches Adam McQuaid in the neck/face pic.twitter.com/IkZI2f5LpB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 5, 2017

Skate blade injuries can be among the most serious in hockey, but McQuaid escaped relatively unscathed — if “unscathed” can be considered getting 25 stitches in your neck. And while the D-man didn’t practice Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena, the Bruins don’t expect him to miss any time.

McQuaid received 25 stitches after getting cut by a skate on his neck last night. He expects to play in Ottawa tomorrow night. 👊 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 5, 2017

Interim head coach Bruce Cassidy confirms that McQuaid is cleared for tomorrow. "He's a tough customer." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 5, 2017

McQuaid indeed is a “tough customer,” as we’d imagine it can’t be comfortable playing in an NHL hockey game with 25 stitches in your neck. But the veteran defenseman seems intent on staying in the lineup of one of the league’s hottest teams.

Boston has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy and can catch the Ottawa Senators in the Atlantic Division standings with a win Monday.

