NASCAR Drivers Convince Atlanta Motor Speedway To Postpone Repave

The Monstern Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers have spoken, and Atlanta Motor Speedway heard them loud and clear.

AMS announced Tuesday it will postpone plans to resurface the track until after its 2018 NASCAR race, The Associated Press reports, adding it will continue maintaining the track until it’s repaved by completing any necessary patchwork.

In January, the track announced it would repave the surface for the first time since 1997 after the 2017 Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 on March 4. However, after consulting with drivers, teams and Goodyear, AMS determined it would be best to wait one more year.

“The overwhelming majority have urged us to hold off on paving so that we can enjoy at least one more weekend of high-speed slipping and sliding in 2018 before the new surface is installed,” Speedway Motorsports Inc. president Ed Clark said in a statement, according to AP.

The 1.54-mile oval currently features an abrasive surface that eats away at tires much quicker than any other track. That, in turn, leads to exciting racing for the fans, challenging races for drivers and intriguing strategy for crew chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports