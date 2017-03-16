Between The Tackles: Why Dont’a Hightower Was Patriots’ Biggest Signing

Share this:

The New England Patriots shocked the NFL with splash addition after splash addition since the new league year began, but their most important move of the offseason was bringing back All-Pro linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Why? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava explain on this week’s episode of Between The Tackles. They also discuss why the Patriots chose to sign Stephon Gilmore to a long-term deal over Malcolm Butler, why Rex Burkhead received such a hefty contract, remaining Patriots needs and more. Watch the full episode above.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images