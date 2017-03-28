Browns Won’t Trade No. 1 Overall Draft Pick To Patriots For Jimmy Garoppolo

Share this:

Let’s do some deductive reasoning.

The New England Patriots reportedly want the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall draft pick in a trade for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Browns coach Hue Jackson told Cleveland.com on Tuesday that the team won’t trade the No. 1 overall draft pick for a quarterback.

It seems Garoppolo isn’t going to the Browns then?

Here’s exactly what Jackson said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting’s AFC coaches breakfast when asked if the Browns would trade the first overall pick for a QB.

“No, I can tell you no on that one,” Jackson said.

But it seems the Browns are not content with Cody Kessler, who currently sits atop their quarterback depth chart,.

“Until we have the guy that we feel comfortable with that will be the face of our franchise and play QB the way we want them to play, we’re going to keep searching,” Jackson said. ” … There’s the draft that’s coming up. There’s trade opportunities hopefully. We’ll exhaust every opportunity.”

Jackson did acknowledge the Browns are “chasing some things” when asked about trading for a veteran quarterback.

So I guess this serves as a Garoppolo update, which is more than we could say Monday, and it doesn’t include any “reportedly coulds.” Jackson is on record saying the Browns won’t trade their top pick. So if you’re doing Patriots-centric mock drafts, don’t pencil them in No. 1 overall with even the lightest of lead.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images