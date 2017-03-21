Bruins Must Fix Puck Management Issues Ahead Of Tuesday Night’s Game Against Ottawa Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators in a key matchup at TD Garden on Tuesday night, and the Bruins are 0-2 against the Senators this season. The Bruins must fix their puck management issues ahead of Tuesday nights game if they want to secure a crucial two points, after a sloppy 4-2 loss on Monday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

To hear Andy Brickley break down the Bruins’ puck management struggles check out the video above from “NESN Live” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports