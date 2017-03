Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics will close the regular season with an easier schedule than most of their fellow Eastern Conference playoff contenders.

This relatively easy road to the finish begins Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Timberwolves online.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images