BOSTON — Derrick White’s ascension as a full-time starting guard for the Celtics has turned the 29-year-old from a serviceable off-the-bench role player into a must-have commodity for the franchise.

That means Boston will have to open its wallets, once again, as the front office already retained Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday for multiple years down the line. In White’s case, the clock is ticking for the Celtics as the seven-year veteran is set to hit the free agency market after the 2024-25 season, but Boston might have its mind made up.

“We’d love to have Derrick as long as we can have Derrick,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Game 2 pregame coverage. “I haven’t been in this job long, but that one doesn’t feel like brain surgery to me. If we could keep Derrick White around here, that’s probably a good idea.”

White moved up Boston’s rotation after guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon — who were both ahead of White on the team’s 2022-23 depth chart — were traded to the Grizzlies and Trail Blazers, respectively, this offseason. It didn’t take too long before entrusting White to assist in running the floor paid its dividends.

He averaged a career-high 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range this season. However, the biggest leap, which has helped make White a household fan-favorite, has come in the postseason.

White is shooting an unreal 50% from three, going 28-for-56 heading into Thursday night’s Game 2 Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Cavaliers. He drained seven shots from outside the perimeter in Game 1 and has averaged 29.3 points, shooting no less than 56% while committing only two turnovers throughout Boston’s last three playoff wins — which arrived just in time with Porzingis sidelined and recovering from a calf injury.

“I think it’s the confidence that you see, and that’s the thing when you watch NBA players,” Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Game 2. “A lot of them are similarly talented, but the belief in themselves and the security in themselves, as that grows, that changes people. Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down. But he’s playing with supreme confidence.”

The ability to catch and shoot at a team-best rate while keeping opponents at bay on the perimeter defensively has allowed the Celtics to remain the team they’ve been all season long. It’s a testament to White’s practice routines, the front office’s faith bestowed upon him, and the overall identity Boston’s promoted since Opening Night in October.