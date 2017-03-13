Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch FA Cup Game Online

Share this:

Manchester United must reverse the tide of its recent history against Chelsea if it is to keep hold of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils will visit the Blues on Monday at Stamford Bridge in a FA Cup quarterfinal game. Chelsea has won six and drawn five of its last 11 Premier League and domestic cup games against Manchester United. Chelsea also is enjoying a 12-game home winning streak in all competitions, making Manchester United’s task more daunting.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will have a full squad of players at his disposal. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will head back to Stamford Bridge without a recognized striker, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic (suspension), Anthony Martial (illness), Marcus Rashford (illness) and Wayne Rooney all will miss the highly anticipated game.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United online.

When: Monday, March 13, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

