Chris Sale Dazzles, Strikes Out 10 Yankees In 4-2 Red Sox Win

Boston ace Chris Sale gave Red Sox fans a preview of what to expect from him throughout the 2017 season in Tuesday night’s spring training start.

The veteran starter struck out 10 New York Yankees hitters over six innings in a 4-2 Red Sox win at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.

Chris Sale has 10 K today… he had double-digit strikeouts in 4 games last season — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 22, 2017

Sale also allowed just four hits and two earned runs, while walking no one. His only blemish was a two-run homer by Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday in the sixth inning.

Sale picked up the win, improving his spring training record to 2-0. He’s walked just one batter all spring.

16 IP in spring training for Chris Sale. 20 strikeouts and one walk. Line tonight: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K, 1 HR. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 22, 2017

Sale was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a multi-player trade in December. He’s been one of the American League’s best starting pitchers over the last few seasons. He went 17-10 with a 3.34 ERA and 233 strikeouts for Chicago in 2016.

