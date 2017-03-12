Danica Patrick’s Race Ends In Cloud Of Smoke At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Share this:

Danica Patrick’s car apparently couldn’t handle the Las Vegas heat.

Patrick was running in the middle of the pack with less than 20 laps remaining in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when smoke began pouring out of her No. 10 Ford.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was coming out of Turn 2 when her car suffered some sort of mechanical issue. Four-time Cup champion and FOX Sports commentator Jeff Gordon noted her car left a larger cloud of smoke than usual, stretching all the way along the front straight.

Almost immediately after Patrick’s mechanical failure, her boyfriend, Roush Fenway Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., ran into issues of his own.

Stenhouse’s rear axel was protruding from his wheel hub, forcing him to bring his No. 17 Ford into the pits.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images