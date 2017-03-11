David Price Takes Step Forward, Throws For First Time Since Elbow Injury

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox seemingly were in panic mode on March 2 when starter David Price was suffering elbow and forearm soreness and needed a second opinion. But the lefty has been receiving only good news since.

Price was given a prognosis of seven to 10 days of rest and medication instead of needing surgery, but the 31-year-old insisted he would take his time if he didn’t feel 100 percent. Red Sox manager John Farrell gave Price the all clear Wednesday to attempt to throw Friday or Saturday if he felt good enough, but the team still wasn’t sure that would happen.

But Price did pick up the baseball Saturday and took the first step in his rehab process.

Well, the southpaw threw the ball against a net in the cage just 25 times, the Boston Herald’s Evan Drellich reported Saturday, but it still was a step forward.

“There was always a potential to put a ball in his hand even as I mentioned that (Friday),” Farrell told reporters Saturday. “But then there was thought to continue his strengthening, getting the arm moving in a normal pattern. As good as he feels, let’s put a ball in his hand and throw lightly.

“The range of motion, the freeness to the movement is all positive. Granted, we recognize we’re at the early stages right now, but it’s a good day for David.”

It’s positive, yes, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Price will be on the hill any time soon. Farrell made it clear Price simply was testing out the waters Saturday.

“All of the early phase of throwing are going to be short, controlled effort and energy,” Farrell said. “We’re not even mapping out distances right now. We’re more interested in seeing how his arm responds to even the light throwing.”

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images