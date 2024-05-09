How Chris Sale Felt After ‘Different’ Outing Against Red Sox

Chris Sale gave his all for the Boston Red Sox through six seasons with the ballclub.

Sale consistently admits that the highest and lowest moments of his career came during his Red Sox tenure. From closing out the 2018 World Series to numerous injuries after a contract extension, a deep and complicated history made for a “different” start for Sale, who took the mound against the Red Sox for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Sale turned in what may be his best start with the Braves, striking out 10 batters for the first time with Atlanta across six shutout innings in a 5-0 win over the Red Sox. Boston made the lefty work at times, though Sale prevailed inning after inning.

more red sox Red Sox Wrap: Chris Sale Blanks Boston In Short Series Sweep

“The first few innings was getting into some deep counts,” Sale shared with reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Pitch count got up there pretty good. You get through the first inning and you kind of take an exhale. Next thing you know, you’ve got four runs on the board. That helps a lot too.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sale put aside the heat of competition after the game, choosing to focus on the visible appreciation he still holds for the Red Sox organization and the people he embraced during the Boston chapter of his baseball life.

“We won a championship together,” Sale offered. “I watched Rafael Devers make his major-league debut and turn into a $300 million superstar. I was watching Kutter Crawford at (Florida Gulf Coast University). That guy’s like a little brother to me. Even Nick Pivetta, he lived in southwest Florida and we had an entire offseason together. The list goes on and on. I could sit here and talk about (Alex Cora) for the next three hours. It is different.”

Sale went to the Braves in an offseason trade that sent Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox. The deal closed an important Red Sox chapter for both sides while setting up new opportunities for the future.