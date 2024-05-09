The Boston Red Sox finished off a five-game road trip with a 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday night.

With the loss, Boston falls to 19-18 while Atlanta moves to 22-12.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston appeared to have a clean start to the night with Nick Pivetta tossing a scoreless first inning in his return from the injured list. That was until an inning-ending double play was overturned with Atlanta’s Austin Riley safe at first.

Story continues below advertisement

The Braves did not waste the opportunity against the Red Sox starter, capitalizing on a three-run homer from Marcell Ozuna before Orlando Arcia added a back-to-back shot in a four-run first inning.

On the other side, Chris Sale made life tough for the Red Sox lineup in his first start since being traded to the Braves in December. The former All-Star brought his good stuff against the Red Sox, racking up 10 strikeouts in six innings in a strong outing. Sale continued a capable start to the season with an important outing in the scope of his career.

Atlanta closed out the win to sweep the two-game series while the Red Sox finished their road trip.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Atlanta’s Ozuna blasted his 11th and 12th homers of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

— Sale tallied 10 strikeouts in six shutout innings against the Red Sox.

— Connor Wong recorded two hits on Wednesday, including a hustle double against Sale.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox return home to Fenway Park to begin a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.