DIII Basketball Tournament Live Stream: Watch Final Four Games Online

Share this:

Tweet







Looking for a break from an underwhelming start to the 2017 NCAA Tournament? How about a Final Four?

While 64 Division I men’s basketball teams battle it out for supremacy in the Big Dance, the Division III bracket already has been whittled down to four teams.

This year’s Final Four has some local New England flavor, too, as Williams College and Babson College — both Massachusetts schools — make up half the remaining field in Salem, Va.

The 29-2 Babson Beavers kick things off Friday at 5 p.m. ET, taking on Whitman (Wash.) College in the first semifinal. The 23-8 Williams Ephs will battle Augustana (Ill.) in the nightcap at 7 p.m., with the winners meeting in Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship game.

Here’s how to watch the semifinal and championship games online.

When: Thursday, March 17, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET; Friday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET

Live stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Williams College Sports Information