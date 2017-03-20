Dining Playbook: Where The Locals Eat: Marliave

Share this:

This week we send influencer @abbymatses to Marliave in Downtown Crossing.

Having grown up in the Boston area her entire life, Downtown Crossing is one of Abby’s favorite areas to explore: you might know it as the walking-room-only grouping of streets situated between the Boston Common and the Financial District. Easy to get to and bustling with shops and restaurants, it is a perfect place to become more acquainted with the heart of the city.

In this area, Abby is always on the hunt for restaurants that tie together Boston’s rich history and character with a good bite to eat. With roots dating back to 1875, Marliave on Bosworth Street fits the bill, making it the perfect blend of history and culinary innovation.

The restaurant is split into two levels. Upstairs, Marliave’s large open windows provides city views and a white tablecloth atmosphere. The menu has a mix of French classics with slight twists. You can expect a fresh raw bar, the classic French Onion Soup and several delicious seafood options.

Abby finished up her meal with a tasty butterscotch pudding with candied ginger and topped with whipped cream.

Downstairs, the restaurant offers a romantically lit atmosphere with original exposed brick and a vintage carrara marble bar surrounded by cozy booths. For those of you who follow Abby’s adventures on social media, you know her happy place is always at a marble countertop with a latte in hand. Don’t forget the cinnamon!

With its cozy milieu, Marliave claims its spot among Boston’s go-to places to curl up with friends for a meal and drinks.

Twitter: @MARLIAVE

Instagram: @MARLIAVE

Influencer Instagram: @AbbyMatses