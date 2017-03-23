Do You Believe The Rock Hit A Golf Ball This Remarkable Distance?

Share this:

The Rock evidently laid the smackdown on an innocent golf ball this week.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently hit the links to shoot scenes for his HBO series “Ballers,” and the former WWE superstar/world-renowned actor apparently wasn’t content just going through the motions. According to an Instagram post from The People’s Champ, he crushed one drive so far he nearly matched a world record.

Of course, The Rock could be just messing around, especially since he followed up his claim by joking about smacking himself in the crotch with a rake. But there’s no denying the guy’s a beast. And while professional golfer John Daly, who’s known for wild antics and long drives, isn’t exactly buying the 490-yard shot, he does think The Rock could launch the ball pretty far if he got a hold of one.

“Now, we know he’s strong enough to do it. If I had that body, I’d be hitting it 490 yards myself,” Daly told TMZ Sports. “But my motto is, ‘I don’t work out. I put out.’ So I’d have to see it, though, brother. I can’t believe he hit it 490 without hitting a cart path or a sprinkler head.”

Hey, who are we to doubt The Rock? They don’t call him “the most electrifying man in sports entertainment” for nothing.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab