Duke Vs. Troy Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Duke usually is a team to watch come NCAA Tournament time, and this March is no different.

The Blue Devils enter March Madness fresh off a historic run to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title, which catapulted them to the No. 2 seed in the East Region. But, as Duke fans know better than most, their team can’t afford to take the No. 15 seed Troy Trojans lightly Friday night at Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Just ask Lehigh.

Here’s how you can watch Duke vs. Troy online.

When: Friday, March 17, at 7:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images