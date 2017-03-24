Elon Musk Posts Video Revealing Tesla Model 3 Almost Production-Ready

Share this:

It’s been almost one year since Elon Musk gave his keynote address announcing the new Tesla Model 3, so most of the initial hype seemingly has worn off. A recent tweet from the Tesla CEO likely will have the internet abuzz once again.

Musk tweeted a six-second video Friday showing a Model 3 prototype driving in what appears to be the parking lot at Tesla’s factory.

First drive of a release candidate version of Model 3 pic.twitter.com/zcs6j1YRa4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

Although lots of reporters already have taken ride-alongs in pre-production examples of the Model 3, the one in the video special because Musk said it’s a “release candidate version.” The word choice is further proof Tesla doesn’t adhere to automotive industry norms, as that’s the equivalent in the technology world of a near-production-ready prototype.

Musk’s tweet could help taper Wall Street’s concerns regarding potential delays of Model 3 deliveries, and reassure investors it will stick to its original timeline. Now, all Tesla needs to do is ensure it sorts out any quality issues before the car’s launch.

Thumbnail photo via Tesla