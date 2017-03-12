Emre Can’s Goal Lifts Liverpool To 2-1 Premier League Win Over Burnley

Share this:

Liverpool maintained its top-four pursuit with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors took an early lead as Ashley Barnes diverted Matthew Lowton’s low cross beyond Simon Mignolet after just seven minutes.

The Reds drew level via Georginio Wijnaldum with the final act of the first half when he lashed a loose ball inside the area into the back of the net from close range.

And Emre Can’s precise long-range drive secured the three points for Liverpool just after the hour when he slotted into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

The key points…

— Barnes put visitors into early lead.

— Wijnaldum leveled with last kick of first half.

— Can fires Reds ahead with low drive from distance.

— Reds remain fourth, a point behind Manchester City and five ahead of Arsenal.

