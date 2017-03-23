Felipe Massa’s Return To F1 Means Dashing Plans Of ‘Getting More Fat’

Share this:

Felipe Massa had plans of becoming quite the couch potato during his retirement. For now, at least, those plans have been put on hold.

Speaking Thursday in Melbourne, Australia ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix, Massa revealed coming out of retirement came at the expense of what he intended to do in 2017: get fat. The Brazilian Williams driver might not have expected to return so soon, but it sounds like he’s ready to go.

Although it sounds counterproductive, putting on some extra pounds could benefit Massa, as well as every F1 driver. The sport’s new vehicle regulations should make driving an F1 car more of a physically demanding experience than ever before, so bulking up could prove advantageous in races like the Australian Grand Prix.

Despite having to shelve the chips and soda, however, there are certainly worse professions to return to than F1 racing.