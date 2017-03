Share this:

In the latest Red Sox All-Access, Red Sox knuckleball pitcher Steven Wright praises former Boston knuckle-baller Tim Wakefield for taking the time away from his family to teach Wright how to improve his knuckleball, and become his mentor.

To see Wakefield give Wright some tips on throwing the knuckleball, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.