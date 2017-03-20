Here Are Reported Details Of How Tom Brady Super Bowl Jersey Theft Went Down

Share this:

As it turns out, the Tom Brady Super Bowl jersey heist wasn’t any sort of “Ocean’s 11” type of thing.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Monday morning — and the NFL confirmed soon thereafter — Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey had been found. The search also turned up Brady’s missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey, which apparently was stolen by the same person.

But how in the world did someone — reportedly in the building as an international journalist — manage to steal a priceless piece of memorabilia with literally thousands of people in the same area?

Well, it seems pretty simple, according to Glazer’s reporting. The FOX insider went on “Undisputed” on Monday to share more details, including how the heist went down.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey has been found in Mexico after it was taken by someone posing as media. via @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/eXB4k0a983 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 20, 2017

So, there ya go. Didn’t even need “a pinch.”

And perhaps the best news in that whole report is that Brady soon will have both jerseys back in possession.

