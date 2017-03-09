New England Patriots

Here’s How Martellus Bennett Wants Patriots Fans To Imagine Him Leaving

by on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 5:36PM
Martellus Bennett has an interesting imagination, and the veteran tight end wants New England Patriots fans to get their creative juices flowing as he leaves the organization.

Bennett, who posted a farewell message to Patriots fans Wednesday on the eve of NFL free agency, took to Instagram on Thursday to clarify how exactly everyone should envision his departure.

Let’s just say it aligns nicely with his “@MartysaurusRex” Twitter handle.

I appreciate all of the love from #patsnation. When you think of me leaving imagine it happening something like this. #theimaginationagency

A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on

Speaking of Twitter, Bennett used the social media platform Thursday to inform fans of some special deals going on as he prepares to sign elsewhere on the open market.

Pats fans sure are going to miss No. 88, who left quite an impact in his lone season in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

