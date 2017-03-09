Here’s How Martellus Bennett Wants Patriots Fans To Imagine Him Leaving

Share this:

Tweet







Martellus Bennett has an interesting imagination, and the veteran tight end wants New England Patriots fans to get their creative juices flowing as he leaves the organization.

Bennett, who posted a farewell message to Patriots fans Wednesday on the eve of NFL free agency, took to Instagram on Thursday to clarify how exactly everyone should envision his departure.

Let’s just say it aligns nicely with his “@MartysaurusRex” Twitter handle.

I appreciate all of the love from #patsnation. When you think of me leaving imagine it happening something like this. #theimaginationagency A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Speaking of Twitter, Bennett used the social media platform Thursday to inform fans of some special deals going on as he prepares to sign elsewhere on the open market.

I have some @Patriots themed merch that I made & need to get rid of. So it's 88% off on everything. https://t.co/DSLlA9dFsw code THANKS88 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 9, 2017

Pats fans sure are going to miss No. 88, who left quite an impact in his lone season in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images