How Would Darrelle Revis Fit Into Patriots’ Currently Crowded Secondary?

Share this:

Tweet







New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is on record as saying he would like to see Darrelle Revis back in the Flying Elvis. A report last week suggested the Patriots were the favorites to land Revis.

So, how likely really is a Revis-Patriots reunion, and if he did sign, where would he fit into their, as of now, crowded secondary?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed the potential of Revis rejoining the Patriots on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the clip above or enjoy the full show below.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images