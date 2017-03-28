A Darrelle Revis Return To Patriots? Robert Kraft ‘Would Love It’

Share this:

Robert Kraft was not short of comments at Monday’s NFL League Meeting.

The New England Patriots owner touched on a variety of topics, including Tom Brady’s longevity and high hopes for Brandin Cooks’ impact on the offense.

While most of Kraft’s comments were regarding players presently on his team, he did talk about one former Patriot who is currently seeking employment.

Darrell Revis, who won a Super Bowl with New England in the 2014 season, was released by the New York Jets at the start of the new league year. At 31 years of age and declining skills, the veteran cornerback isn’t being aggressively sought after this offseason. But despite the logistics, Kraft isn’t ruling out a possible Revis-Patriots reunion.

“I would love it,” Kraft told the New York Daily News. “Speaking for myself, if he wanted to come back, he’s a great competitor, I’d welcome him if he wanted to come.”

There have been mixed reports regarding a possible second stint for Revis in New England. After CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora initially reported a return was becoming “increasingly likely,” a recent report from CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran indicated Revis and the Patriots have not discussed a deal.

After a lackluster campaign last season with the Jets, it became rather apparent Revis can no longer compete at a top-tier level at cornerback. However, it has been expected the seven-time Pro Bowl selection would take on a lesser role on the CB depth chart, or even make a transition to safety.

Bill Belichick has developed a reputation for getting the best out of players in the latter stage of their career. If he can muster up one more serviceable season out of Revis, it could bolster a Patriots squad that has already loaded up this offseason.

