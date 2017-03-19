Joey Logano Suffers Late-Race Blowout In Phoenix, Slams Into Wall

Share this:

Joey Logano’s day came to an early end after he hit the wall with six laps remaining at Phoenix International Raceway.

Logano was entering Turn 2 when his front right tire blew, sending his No. 22 straight into the outside wall.

Track temperature was extremely high Sunday, causing many drivers to struggle with tire management. Earlier in the race, Matt Kenseth also suffered a front-right failure at Turn 2 that sent him into the wall on exit.

