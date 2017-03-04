John Ross, Evan Engram Among Saturday’s NFL Scouting Combine Standouts

Share this:

Saturday might have been the most exciting day in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine. If the combine isn’t your thing, that’s probably a pretty funny statement.

Washington wide receiver John Ross set the combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, breaking Chris Johnson’s 4.24 mark set in 2008. We also saw perhaps the most athletic tight end class in the history of the draft.

We won’t wait around for agility results (since Friday’s numbers still aren’t posted for running backs), so here are the standouts for now.

JOHN ROSS, WR, WASHINGTON

Projected Round: First

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 188 pounds

40-Time: 4.22 seconds (first)

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 37 inches (fifth)

Broad Jump: 11 feet, 1 inch (third)

Bench: DNP

He’s the fastest man alive! Ross only ran one 40-yard dash because he was cramping. He can also jump out of the building.

DESHAUN WATSON, QB, CLEMSON

Projected Round: First-Second

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 221 pounds

40-Time: 4.66 seconds (third)

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 32.5 inches (fifth)

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 11 inches (fourth)

Bench: DNP

Watson was also the best passer in quarterback drills.

EVAN ENGRAM, TE, OLE MISS

Projected Round: Second

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 234 pounds

40-Time: 4.42 seconds (first)

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 36 inches (fifth)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 5 inches (sixth)

Bench: 19 (seventh)

Engram burned up the track and can block, despite being undersized.

BUCKY HODGES, TE, VIRGINIA TECH

Projected Round: Second-Third

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 257 pounds

40-Time: 4.57 seconds (fifth)

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 39 inches (first)

Broad Jump: 11 feet, 2 inches (first)

Bench: 18 (ninth)

Hodges set a new combine record with his broad jump. His speed at 257 pounds also is notable.

ZAY JONES, WR, EAST CAROLINA

Projected Round: Third

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 201 pounds

40-Time: 4.45 seconds (12th)

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 36.5 inches (ninth)

Broad Jump: 11 feet, 1 inch (third)

Bench: 15 reps (12th)

Jones is more of a slot receiver, but he posted a much-better-than-expected 40 time. Broad-jumping over 11 feet is always extremely impressive.

JOSHUA DOBBS, QB, TENNESSEE

Projected Round: Seventh

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 216 pounds

40-Time: 4.66 seconds (third)

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 33 inches (third)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 2 inches (third)

Bench: DNP

Dobbs proved to be among the most athletic quarterbacks in the draft. Cal’s Davis Webb had a similar day and is a better passer.

GEORGE KITTLE, TE, IOWA

Projected Round: Seventh

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 247 pounds

40-Time: 4.52 seconds (third)

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 35 inches (sixth)

Broad Jump: 11 feet (third)

Bench: 18 (ninth)

Kittle should see his draft stock rise after impressive in the 40, vertical leap and broad jump.

ROBERT DAVIS, WR, GEORGIA STATE

Projected Round: Undrafted

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 219 pounds

40-Time: 4.44 seconds (ninth)

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 41 inches (second)

Broad Jump: 11 feet, 4 inches (first)

Bench: 19 reps (second)

There’s a good chance Davis gets drafted after displaying elite burst and explosion at ideal size for an outside wide receiver.

TREVOR KNIGHT, QB, TEXAS A&M

Projected Round: Undrafted

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 219 pounds

40-Time: 4.54 seconds (first)

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 35.5 inches (first)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 5 inches (first)

Bench: DNP

Knight could be due for a position change. If he’s projected to be undrafted as a quarterback, perhaps he could move to wide receiver or safety with his athleticism.

