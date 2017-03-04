John Ross, Evan Engram Among Saturday’s NFL Scouting Combine Standouts

Saturday might have been the most exciting day in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine. If the combine isn’t your thing, that’s probably a pretty funny statement.
Washington wide receiver John Ross set the combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, breaking Chris Johnson’s 4.24 mark set in 2008. We also saw perhaps the most athletic tight end class in the history of the draft.
We won’t wait around for agility results (since Friday’s numbers still aren’t posted for running backs), so here are the standouts for now.
JOHN ROSS, WR, WASHINGTON
Projected Round: First
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 188 pounds
40-Time: 4.22 seconds (first)
3-Cone: ?
Short Shuttle: ?
Vertical Leap: 37 inches (fifth)
Broad Jump: 11 feet, 1 inch (third)
Bench: DNP
He’s the fastest man alive! Ross only ran one 40-yard dash because he was cramping. He can also jump out of the building.
DESHAUN WATSON, QB, CLEMSON
Projected Round: First-Second
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 221 pounds
40-Time: 4.66 seconds (third)
3-Cone: ?
Short Shuttle: ?
Vertical Leap: 32.5 inches (fifth)
Broad Jump: 9 feet, 11 inches (fourth)
Bench: DNP
Watson was also the best passer in quarterback drills.
EVAN ENGRAM, TE, OLE MISS
Projected Round: Second
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 234 pounds
40-Time: 4.42 seconds (first)
3-Cone: ?
Short Shuttle: ?
Vertical Leap: 36 inches (fifth)
Broad Jump: 10 feet, 5 inches (sixth)
Bench: 19 (seventh)
Engram burned up the track and can block, despite being undersized.
BUCKY HODGES, TE, VIRGINIA TECH
Projected Round: Second-Third
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 257 pounds
40-Time: 4.57 seconds (fifth)
3-Cone: ?
Short Shuttle: ?
Vertical Leap: 39 inches (first)
Broad Jump: 11 feet, 2 inches (first)
Bench: 18 (ninth)
Hodges set a new combine record with his broad jump. His speed at 257 pounds also is notable.
ZAY JONES, WR, EAST CAROLINA
Projected Round: Third
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 201 pounds
40-Time: 4.45 seconds (12th)
3-Cone: ?
Short Shuttle: ?
Vertical Leap: 36.5 inches (ninth)
Broad Jump: 11 feet, 1 inch (third)
Bench: 15 reps (12th)
Jones is more of a slot receiver, but he posted a much-better-than-expected 40 time. Broad-jumping over 11 feet is always extremely impressive.
JOSHUA DOBBS, QB, TENNESSEE
Projected Round: Seventh
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 216 pounds
40-Time: 4.66 seconds (third)
3-Cone: ?
Short Shuttle: ?
Vertical Leap: 33 inches (third)
Broad Jump: 10 feet, 2 inches (third)
Bench: DNP
Dobbs proved to be among the most athletic quarterbacks in the draft. Cal’s Davis Webb had a similar day and is a better passer.
GEORGE KITTLE, TE, IOWA
Projected Round: Seventh
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 247 pounds
40-Time: 4.52 seconds (third)
3-Cone: ?
Short Shuttle: ?
Vertical Leap: 35 inches (sixth)
Broad Jump: 11 feet (third)
Bench: 18 (ninth)
Kittle should see his draft stock rise after impressive in the 40, vertical leap and broad jump.
ROBERT DAVIS, WR, GEORGIA STATE
Projected Round: Undrafted
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 219 pounds
40-Time: 4.44 seconds (ninth)
3-Cone: ?
Short Shuttle: ?
Vertical Leap: 41 inches (second)
Broad Jump: 11 feet, 4 inches (first)
Bench: 19 reps (second)
There’s a good chance Davis gets drafted after displaying elite burst and explosion at ideal size for an outside wide receiver.
TREVOR KNIGHT, QB, TEXAS A&M
Projected Round: Undrafted
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 219 pounds
40-Time: 4.54 seconds (first)
3-Cone: ?
Short Shuttle: ?
Vertical Leap: 35.5 inches (first)
Broad Jump: 10 feet, 5 inches (first)
Bench: DNP
Knight could be due for a position change. If he’s projected to be undrafted as a quarterback, perhaps he could move to wide receiver or safety with his athleticism.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
