Kansas Vs. UC Davis Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Tweet







Kansas’ 2017 NCAA Tournament already is off to an ominous start.

Star player Josh Jackson is in legal trouble after an affidavit released Thursday revealed he threatened to beat a women’s basketball player during a December confrontation.

That cloud looms over the No. 1 seed Jayhawks, who begin their title quest Friday night with a Midwest Region matchup against No. 16 UC Davis. The Aggies defeated NC Central in Wednesday’s First Four game and will eye a historic upset in Tulsa, Okla.

Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. UC Davis online.

When: Friday, March 17, at 6:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images