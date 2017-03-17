NCAA Tournament

Kansas Vs. UC Davis Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

by on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 4:14PM
1,913

Kansas’ 2017 NCAA Tournament already is off to an ominous start.

Star player Josh Jackson is in legal trouble after an affidavit released Thursday revealed he threatened to beat a women’s basketball player during a December confrontation.

That cloud looms over the No. 1 seed Jayhawks, who begin their title quest Friday night with a Midwest Region matchup against No. 16 UC Davis. The Aggies defeated NC Central in Wednesday’s First Four game and will eye a historic upset in Tulsa, Okla.

Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. UC Davis online.

When: Friday, March 17, at 6:40 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN