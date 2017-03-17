Kentucky Vs. Northern Kentucky Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Tweet







Friday night will feature a battle of the Bluegrass State.

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will take on No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky in a South Region first-round matchup.

The South has been deemed the toughest region in the NCAA Tournament, as it features some of the nation’s best squads such as Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA. It will be a tough road for the Wildcats to reach the Final Four, and they’ll kick off their Big Dance run against an in-state foe.

Here’s how you can watch Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky online.

When: Friday, March 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images